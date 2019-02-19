Man injures two in Marseille knife attack

Police said they shot the assailant when he threatened them with a weapon; he was in critical condition.

MARSEILLE - A man wounded two pedestrians in a knife attack in the southern French city of Marseille on Tuesday, before being shot and wounded by police, officials said.

The attack occurred in the centre of the port city, the second largest in France.

