Makhura’s Sopa speech failed to tell truth about Gauteng, say opposition parties
Premier David Makhura used his State of the Province Address to assure citizens that the government is committed to fighting corruption, doing away with e-tolls and holding those responsible for the Life Esidimeni tragedy accountable.
JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties say Premier David Makhura’s State of the Province Address (Sopa) failed to tell the truth about the real state of affairs in the Gauteng.
Makhura delivered his last address in Ekurhuleni on Monday as his term as leader of the country’s economic hub draws to an end.
Makhura used his State of the Province Address to assure citizens that the government is committed to fighting corruption, doing away with e-tolls and holding those responsible for the Life Esidimeni tragedy accountable.
“Law enforcement agencies are hard at work to ensure that justice is done,” says Makhura.
However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says Makhura will be remembered as premier of empty promises.
The party says Makhura’s inability to curb corruption within his own government has created networks of patronage within the ruling party.
At the same time, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it’s disappointed that the Gauteng premier turned his address into an electioneering exercise, adding Makhura failed to tell the truth about the real state of affairs in the province.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
