Makhura: 'Corporates illegally dumping waste in Vaal area must be punished'

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says corporates that dump waste illegally in the Vaal area must be punished.

In 2018, Eyewitness News revealed how a family of a Boipatong woman in the North West believes a 56-year-old woman, who suffered from a chronical illness, died because of the years of exposure to toxic waste and raw sewage in the area.

Makhura says he also asked the Defence Ministry directly for the army to assist with cleaning up and stabilising the area after several concerns over raw sewage pouring into the Vaal Dam.

The premier says urgent attention must be given to cleaning up of the Vaal and to ensure those responsible for the dumping be dealt with once and for all.

“We must also punish those who are dumping, especially corporates. We must say to communities, let’s work together to clean up the area. We’re in the Vaal, we’re going to work there until we’ve fixed every part of the infrastructure problem.”

