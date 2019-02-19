Makhura: 'Corporates illegally dumping waste in Vaal area must be punished'
Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he also asked the Defence Ministry directly for the army to assist with cleaning up and stabilising the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says corporates that dump waste illegally in the Vaal area must be punished.
In 2018, Eyewitness News revealed how a family of a Boipatong woman in the North West believes a 56-year-old woman, who suffered from a chronical illness, died because of the years of exposure to toxic waste and raw sewage in the area.
Makhura says he also asked the Defence Ministry directly for the army to assist with cleaning up and stabilising the area after several concerns over raw sewage pouring into the Vaal Dam.
The premier says urgent attention must be given to cleaning up of the Vaal and to ensure those responsible for the dumping be dealt with once and for all.
“We must also punish those who are dumping, especially corporates. We must say to communities, let’s work together to clean up the area. We’re in the Vaal, we’re going to work there until we’ve fixed every part of the infrastructure problem.”
WATCH: Boipatong community living with raw sewage for over five years
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!
-
Supra Mahumapelo urged to respect ANC’s decision on reinstatement
-
Mahumapelo loses battle over ANC NW reinstatement
-
Motsepe concerned about perception of conflict of interests over govt contracts
-
Govt depts initiate emergency plans to deal with African Global liquidation
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.