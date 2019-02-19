Makhura confident NPA will act on Esidimeni matter
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he’s confident that with Advocate Shamila Batohi heading the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that there will be no cover-ups in charging those responsible for the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
Makhura delivered his last State of the Province Address on Monday, promising that government officials who broke their oath of office and the law will be held liable.
More than 144 psychiatric patients died in 2016 when the Gauteng Health Department moved them to ill-equipped and illegal NGOs.
The Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit are probing the matter.
Speaking on the Bongani Bingwa show on Talk Radio 702 on Tuesday morning, Makhura says he's confident the NPA will act.
"We now have a credible NPA head [Batohi] and I’m confident that there’s not going be any cover-ups. President Cyril Ramaphosa has invested in cleaning up the state institutions. The sort of doubt that has been lingering... I’m confident it will not rise any more."
On the ongoing e-tolls battle, Makhura says President Ramaphosa has prioritised the matter.
"The e-toll issue, like Eskom, Ramaphosa has assured me, and I take his word, that one of the issues on his national agenda is e-tolls. Anyone who comes in Gauteng as a mayor or premier and says I’ll make the final decision on e-toll is lying to the people."
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
