Makhura confident NPA will act on Esidimeni matter

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Makhura confident NPA will act on Esidimeni matter

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he’s confident that with Advocate Shamila Batohi heading the NPA that there will be no cover-ups in charging those responsible for the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura during his State of the Province Address on 18 February 2019. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter
Gauteng Premier David Makhura during his State of the Province Address on 18 February 2019. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he’s confident that with Advocate Shamila Batohi heading the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that there will be no cover-ups in charging those responsible for the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Makhura delivered his last State of the Province Address on Monday, promising that government officials who broke their oath of office and the law will be held liable.

More than 144 psychiatric patients died in 2016 when the Gauteng Health Department moved them to ill-equipped and illegal NGOs.

The Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit are probing the matter.

Speaking on the Bongani Bingwa show on Talk Radio 702 on Tuesday morning, Makhura says he's confident the NPA will act.

"We now have a credible NPA head [Batohi] and I’m confident that there’s not going be any cover-ups. President Cyril Ramaphosa has invested in cleaning up the state institutions. The sort of doubt that has been lingering... I’m confident it will not rise any more."

On the ongoing e-tolls battle, Makhura says President Ramaphosa has prioritised the matter.

"The e-toll issue, like Eskom, Ramaphosa has assured me, and I take his word, that one of the issues on his national agenda is e-tolls. Anyone who comes in Gauteng as a mayor or premier and says I’ll make the final decision on e-toll is lying to the people."

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA