[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?

| Naptosa's Basil Manuel joins CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele to give insight into the teaching profession, why some teachers are losing control of classrooms and whether the profession is under threat.

CAPE TOWN - The landscape and environment of the classroom have changed with the new innovative methods being used and children appearing to be more outspoken than before.

Executive Director of the National Professional Teachers Organisation (Naptosa) Basil Manuel joins CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele to give insight into the teaching profession, why some teachers are losing control of classrooms, and whether the profession is under threat.

In January, there was an incident of alleged racism at a Schweizer-Reneke school. In Pretoria, a teacher is facing sexual assault charges.

In Cape Town, there was a video of a Sans Souci Girls’ High teacher slapping a pupil. And recently, reports have emerged that a Delft teacher is under investigation for allegedly punishing grade one learners by locking them up in a classroom.

These are some of the incidents that have happened at schools across the country.

"Are our teachers of today ill-equipped to control the classroom?" Nzelenzele asks Manuel.

"The pre-service training of teachers is not what it ought to be because the methodology has changed dramatically; from a very practically-based type of training to one that’s academically based. Universities are academic institutions, they are not practical. That’s but one reason," says Manuel.

Manuel says it would not be fair to say the teachers have lost control.

For more information listen to the audio above.

