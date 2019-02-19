JMPD monitoring Lenasia protests

The protests erupted after City Power disconnected illegal power connections on Tuesday morning

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) are monitoring the scene of a protest on Nirvana Drive in Lenasia where residents of the informal settlement have blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres.

The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar says the situation is volatile and motorists should seek alternate routes.

“JMPD and City Power did disconnect illegal electrical connections this morning. There is now a protest on Nirvana Drive and motorists are warned to avoid it.”

#LenasiaProtest Residents are protesting on Nirvana Drive in #Lenasia after City Power removed illegal power connections this morning. FP pic.twitter.com/tSfpoMVMG7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2019

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)