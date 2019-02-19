Popular Topics
Investigation underway into deadly Isipingo construction site wall collapse

Three men died while working on a building on Monday afternoon.

Three construction workers were killed when a wall collapse at the building they were working on in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter
Three construction workers were killed when a wall collapse at the building they were working on in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating how a wall collapsed at a construction site in Isipingo beach in KwaZulu-Natal, killing three people.

The men died while working on a building on Monday afternoon.

Investigators are now probing the circumstances which lead to the tragedy.

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie says: "Paramedics from KZN EMS have treated one patient for critical injuries, and taken them to a hospital for continued medical care. One patient sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The patient decided not to go to a hospital."

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

