Huge injury blow for CT City

City confirmed that Thabo Nodada has suffered a right leg fracture, while Roland Putsche a meniscus tear.

Cape Town City FC midfielder Thabo Nodada. Picture: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter
Cape Town City FC midfielder Thabo Nodada. Picture: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City has suffered a huge blow after their midfield duo Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche will be out for the remainder of the season due to injury.

City confirmed that Nodada has suffered a right leg fracture, while Putsche a meniscus tear.

The pair were on the receiving end of some strong challenges during the 3-0 win over Highlands Park last week.

The Citizen's next match will be against Maritzburg United at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, head coach Benni McCarthy has urged his side to be more ruthless and be more clinical when they creating chances in the box.

They are fourth in the table with seven points behind leaders Bidvest Wits with a game in hand.

