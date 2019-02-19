Grant: 'Fewer long-distance minibus taxis on road will reduce peak road deaths'
MEC Donald Grant believes more focus should be placed on getting people who travel long distances over the festive season out of minibus taxis and onto long-distance trains.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department believes road deaths during peak times could drop if there were fewer minibus taxis driving long distances.
This past festive season road deaths dropped by 6% compared to 2018.
Authorities say this is due to an array of “Smart Enforcement Technologies” that were used together for the first time.
Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant believes that more focus should be placed on getting people who travel long distances over the festive season out of minibus taxis and onto long-distance trains.
"You see how people are crammed into some of these minibus taxis and that's another matter I've got to take up with South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) when we have our first review meeting with them over the festive season."
Grant says trains are cheaper and safer for passengers, and it’s something he’s mentioned to Transport Minister Blade Nzimande.
"He says we've got to look at this thing and try to approach it from all angles, to try and reduce the risks, and that's what we need to do."
The MEC says for this to work, buy-in is needed from Shosholoza Meyl and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, alongside government.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
