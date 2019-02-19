Popular Topics
George man to be sentenced for sexually abusing teen boy

Closing arguments were heard in the case against Ian Venter in the George regional court on Monday.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing is expected later this month in the trial of a George man convicted of sexually abusing a child.

Closing arguments were heard in the case against Ian Venter in the George regional court on Monday.

Venter molested a 13-year-old boy in 2015.

The previous year, the dentist was placed under house arrest for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy.

Joanne Barrett of activist group Women and Men Against Children Abuse says: “We expect direct imprisonment which will send a strong message that child sexual abuse will not be tolerated. In this case, Venter has reoffended, which clearly shows he felt no remorse.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

