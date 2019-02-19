George man to be sentenced for sexually abusing teen boy

Closing arguments were heard in the case against Ian Venter in the George regional court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing is expected later this month in the trial of a George man convicted of sexually abusing a child.

Venter molested a 13-year-old boy in 2015.

The previous year, the dentist was placed under house arrest for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy.

Joanne Barrett of activist group Women and Men Against Children Abuse says: “We expect direct imprisonment which will send a strong message that child sexual abuse will not be tolerated. In this case, Venter has reoffended, which clearly shows he felt no remorse.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)