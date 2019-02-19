Frustrated Tafelsig residents want permanent fix to sewage overflow problem

Over the weekend, some locals had to endure raw human waste flowing into their yards.

CAPE TOWN - Tafelsig residents are calling on the City of Cape Town to fix an ongoing sewage problem in the area for good.

“Disgusting” and “sickening,” that’s how Glen Swartz describes the human faeces situation that his family has had to deal with over the weekend.

He says the pool of faeces was ankle deep and adds that three other homes were affected.

Swartz says they are particularly frustrated because officials had to fix the problem at least 10 times last year.

He says that after complaining to the councillor, the problem was fixed, but adds that a permanent solution is needed.

“It gets very bad. It started Friday and we struggled all on Saturday. In one year, we’ve dealt with the same problem many times.”

In May, Freedom Park residents in Tafelsig had the same problem where human faeces flowed onto the streets for weeks.

The City of Cape Town says frequent blockages and overflows occur in the area due to the misuse of the sewer system.

Mayoral committee member for Water and Sanitation Xanthea Limberg says in this case, sand, rags and cooking oil in the pipes caused the overflow.

She says an in-depth investigation to resolve the matter will start within two months.

