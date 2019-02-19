Franschhoek Mountains fire rages on
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Franschhoek Mountains.
Authorities say the main aim is to prevent the wildfire from spreading towards farms.
Forty-seven firefighters have been deployed after the blaze broke out on Monday.
A cloud of smoke covers the mountains surrounding the Cape Winelands Town while the R45 road that links the tourist town with Villiersdorp, via the Franschhoek Pass, has been closed to traffic.
The fire line is mostly inaccessible and is about 9.5 kilometres long.
The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Jo-Anne Otto says: “Aerial support has been activated and there are five helicopters working in coordination with the ground crews.”
An incident command Centre has been set up next to the Huguenot Monument, from where firefighting efforts are being controlled.
Officials say there is no threat to any property.
#FranschhoekFire The R45 road that links the tourist town with Villiersdorp, via the Franschhoek Pass, has been closed to traffic.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2019
The fire line is mostly inaccessible and is about 9.5 kilometers long. KB pic.twitter.com/pqAWomBKN3
