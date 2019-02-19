Popular Topics
Franschhoek Mountains fire rages on

Authorities say the main aim is to prevent the wildfire from spreading towards farms.

Firefighters have been deployed after a blaze broke out in the Franschhoek Mountains. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Firefighters have been deployed after a blaze broke out in the Franschhoek Mountains. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Franschhoek Mountains.

Authorities say the main aim is to prevent the wildfire from spreading towards farms.

Forty-seven firefighters have been deployed after the blaze broke out on Monday.

A cloud of smoke covers the mountains surrounding the Cape Winelands Town while the R45 road that links the tourist town with Villiersdorp, via the Franschhoek Pass, has been closed to traffic.

The fire line is mostly inaccessible and is about 9.5 kilometres long.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Jo-Anne Otto says: “Aerial support has been activated and there are five helicopters working in coordination with the ground crews.”

An incident command Centre has been set up next to the Huguenot Monument, from where firefighting efforts are being controlled.

Officials say there is no threat to any property.

