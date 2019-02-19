Former Vhembe Mayor Radzilani out to clear her name in VBS saga

Florence Radzilani was named in The Great Bank Heist report as having received R300,000 as a Christmas gift after her municipality deposited the money into VBS bank.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Vhembe executive Mayor Florence Radzilani said she will not accept any responsibility for the R300 million that was illegally invested by her municipality into VBS Mutual Bank.

Radzilani was named in The Great Bank Heist report compiled by the South African Reserve Bank as having received R300,000 as a Christmas gift from the bank’s directors after her municipality deposited the money.

She resigned last year after the African National Congress instructed her and other mayors involved to step down.

Radzilani is on a mission to clear her name and says she still maintains she has got nothing to do with VBS.

LISTEN: I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH VBS

She’s pleaded ignorance when it comes to the illegal decisions her former municipality took by investing money in VBS.

“I was not even aware particularly because when you check in terms of the investment, there were people who were given the responsibility by council.”

She’s been asked whether she believes she failed in her oversight responsibilities: “You are very much correct by saying that I was supposed to have played the oversight role, including the council.”

Meanwhile, one of the party’s regions in Limpopo has written to Luthuli House pleading with the party to reinstate her.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)