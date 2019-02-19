Faulty generator further delays rescue operation at Gloria coal mine

More than 10 people died following a gas explosion at one of the abandoned mine's shaft earlier this month and at least 15 people are still unaccounted for.

JOHANNESBURG - Rescue and recovery operations at Gloria coal mine in Mpumalanga have hit another snag - this time with faulty generators which supply power to ventilators underground.

More than 10 people died following a gas explosion at one of the abandoned mine's shaft earlier this month.

The mine, which has been placed under business rescue, believes that at least 15 people are still unaccounted for.

A group of suspected copper thieves cut off the electricity supply to the mine at its substation before entering the shaft to strip more cables.

Mine spokesperson Mike Elliot says that rescue and recovery efforts will resume as soon as spare parts for the generator arrive.

"The generator became faulty yesterday afternoon. We analysed it and found that it wouldn't start because of wire that had gone faulty. We're waiting for the spare part to arrive from Johannesburg at 11am today and then we can resume. These guys are professionals, everyone knows there job, nobody is discouraged we know exactly what we have to do and how we have to do it."