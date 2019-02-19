Faulty generator further delays rescue operation at Gloria coal mine

-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
IFP: 'Mboweni must avoid using Budget speech to make ANC look good'Politics
-
SA needs to invest, build confidence in power generation - RadebeLocal
-
Faulty generator further delays rescue operation at Gloria coal mineLocal
-
Mongolia suspends KFC outlets after hundreds show food poisoning symptomsBusiness
-
[WATCH LIVE] Treasury's Catherine MacLeod gives evidence at Zondo CommissionLocal
Popular Topics
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
IFP: 'Mboweni must avoid using Budget speech to make ANC look good'Politics
-
SA needs to invest, build confidence in power generation - RadebeLocal
-
Faulty generator further delays rescue operation at Gloria coal mineLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] Treasury's Catherine MacLeod gives evidence at Zondo CommissionLocal
-
Makhura: 'Corporates illegally dumping waste in Vaal area must be punished'Local
Popular Topics
-
De Lille defamation case to follow normal proceedings, says DAPolitics
-
Outa, DA welcome liquidation of African Global OperationsPolitics
-
Supra Mahumapelo urged to respect ANC’s decision on reinstatementPolitics
-
Makhura’s Sopa speech failed to tell truth about Gauteng, say opposition partiesPolitics
-
ANC to develop sexual harassment policy in wake of Pule Mabe matterPolitics
-
Makhura: 'Those responsible for Esidimeni tragedy will be dealt with'Local
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Abolition of Angola’s anti-gay laws may pave way for regional reformOpinion
-
[OPINION] Load shedding 101 - a Zimbabwean's survival tips for SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] What mapping Kenya’s child deaths for 50 years revealedOpinion
-
[OPINION] Of spoofs, gaffes and the #MensConferenceOpinion
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at EskomOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Mongolia suspends KFC outlets after hundreds show food poisoning symptomsBusiness
-
Rand weakens as Eskom crisis weighsBusiness
-
Motsepe concerned about perception of conflict of interests over govt contractsBusiness
-
Outa, DA welcome liquidation of African Global OperationsPolitics
-
Calls for Tito Mboweni to shelve sugar tax in Budget speechBusiness
-
SAA awaits Mboweni announcement on when it will receive rest of R21bn bailoutBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Interval training burns off more pounds than jogging or cyclingLifestyle
-
Queen to rock Oscars with live performanceLifestyle
-
Tiny SA beach restaurant crowned best in worldLifestyle
-
Whoopi Goldberg says being black meant she wasn't a sex symbolLifestyle
-
Women in Hollywood see some gains after Oscars equality pleaLifestyle
-
Sexism still an issue, says Parton, as '9 to 5 the Musical' opensLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West wants to trademark kids' namesLifestyle
-
21 Savage ready to fight deportationLifestyle
-
Fiascos and fumbles - Oscar organisers stumble to restore gloryLifestyle
-
‘It’s like a final’ - Atletico meet Juve in a clash of high stakesSport
-
Wits stay on track for league-cup doubleSport
-
Djokovic and Biles win Laureus sports people of year awardsSport
-
Sarri on the brink as Pogba fires United into FA Cup last eightSport
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[WATCH] Tuks host Maties in pick of Varsity Cup fixturesSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] DA kicks off mobilisation week ahead of manifesto launchPolitics
-
[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explainedBusiness
-
[WATCH] Xasa: 'The IAAF is being sexist towards Caster Semenya'Sport
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
Faulty generator further delays rescue operation at Gloria coal mine
More than 10 people died following a gas explosion at one of the abandoned mine's shaft earlier this month and at least 15 people are still unaccounted for.
JOHANNESBURG - Rescue and recovery operations at Gloria coal mine in Mpumalanga have hit another snag - this time with faulty generators which supply power to ventilators underground.
More than 10 people died following a gas explosion at one of the abandoned mine's shaft earlier this month.
The mine, which has been placed under business rescue, believes that at least 15 people are still unaccounted for.
A group of suspected copper thieves cut off the electricity supply to the mine at its substation before entering the shaft to strip more cables.
Mine spokesperson Mike Elliot says that rescue and recovery efforts will resume as soon as spare parts for the generator arrive.
"The generator became faulty yesterday afternoon. We analysed it and found that it wouldn't start because of wire that had gone faulty. We're waiting for the spare part to arrive from Johannesburg at 11am today and then we can resume. These guys are professionals, everyone knows there job, nobody is discouraged we know exactly what we have to do and how we have to do it."
Popular in Local
-
Motsepe concerned about perception of conflict of interests over govt contracts2 hours ago
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!6 hours ago
-
Mahumapelo loses battle over ANC NW reinstatement17 hours ago
-
Supra Mahumapelo urged to respect ANC’s decision on reinstatement2 hours ago
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 20193 days ago
-
[WATCH LIVE] Treasury's Catherine MacLeod gives evidence at Zondo Commissionone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.