Faulty generator further delays rescue operation at Gloria coal mine

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Faulty generator further delays rescue operation at Gloria coal mine

More than 10 people died following a gas explosion at one of the abandoned mine's shaft earlier this month and at least 15 people are still unaccounted for.

The Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga. Picture: Sifiso Zulu/EWN
The Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga. Picture: Sifiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rescue and recovery operations at Gloria coal mine in Mpumalanga have hit another snag - this time with faulty generators which supply power to ventilators underground.

More than 10 people died following a gas explosion at one of the abandoned mine's shaft earlier this month.

The mine, which has been placed under business rescue, believes that at least 15 people are still unaccounted for.

A group of suspected copper thieves cut off the electricity supply to the mine at its substation before entering the shaft to strip more cables.

Mine spokesperson Mike Elliot says that rescue and recovery efforts will resume as soon as spare parts for the generator arrive.

"The generator became faulty yesterday afternoon. We analysed it and found that it wouldn't start because of wire that had gone faulty. We're waiting for the spare part to arrive from Johannesburg at 11am today and then we can resume. These guys are professionals, everyone knows there job, nobody is discouraged we know exactly what we have to do and how we have to do it."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA