Experts remain optimistic despite Overberg sounding rocket launch failure

This initiative sets out to generate a local group of scientists focused on the mechanical workings of rockets, in particular, its launching mechanisms.

CAPE TOWN - Despite a sounding rocket failing to take off during a test launch in the Overberg on Monday, experts say the exercise still holds valuable information.

The Phoenix 1B sounding rocket was launched at Denel’s Overberg Test Range as part of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Phoenix Hybrid Sounding Rocket Programme.

Aerospace Engineering Masters student Phillip Gyasi-Agyei, who formed part of the delegation, explains why he’s pursuing this discipline as a career choice.

“I started off wanting to build aeroplanes... I used to do a bit of flying and then I got to university and I was exposed to rockets and that just blew my mind.”

Science and Technology Director-General Dr Phil Mjwara has highlighted the importance of stimulating activity in the field of space science.

A sounding rocket can be used to carry instruments that gather data on earth systems at a higher altitude.

#Phoenix1B The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) is today conducting a test launch of its UKZN Phoenix-1B sounding rocket at Denel’s Overberg Test Range, outside Arniston in the Western Cape @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/WvvuMcT3vo — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 18, 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)