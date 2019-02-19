Durban mother who dumped baby in drain due in court

The little girl was rescued last week in a marathon operation and is recovering at a medical facility.

CAPE TOWN - The mother of a newborn baby found dumped in a storm water drain in Durban is expected in court soon.

The woman was recently arrested at a local hospital.

