De Lille defamation case to follow normal proceedings, says DA

This comes after De Lille, who is now leader of the Good party, announced she'll be suing four DA members, two of whom are MPs, for defamation.

CAPE TOWN - The bitter battle between the Democratic Alliance and its former City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is set for another round in the courts.

This comes after De Lille, who is now leader of the Good party, announced that she'll be suing four DA members, two of whom are MPs, for defamation.

• Patricia de Lille to SA people: Lend me your votes

The DA says the matter will follow normal legal proceedings.

De Lille is suing DA MPs Mike Waters and Bronwin Engelbrecht, the party's KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Shehana Kajee and a local Cape Town member Henk Hugo.

According to De Lille, they tarnished her name by sharing a fake Auditor-General report last year which implicated her in an irregular MyCiTi bus tender while she was mayor of Cape Town.

De Lille says the Auditor-General's office has confirmed to the that the report was indeed fake.

• Patricia de Lille out to teach the DA a lesson

The DA's national spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, says the matter is receiving attention.

“The matter is with our attorneys and we’ll be able to deal with it through the court process.”

A court date is yet to be set for the matter to be heard.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)