DA says Mboweni has limited room to put SA back on growth path

A rescue package for Eskom is expected to take centre-stage when Tito Mboweni delivers his maiden Budget on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says while Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has limited room to manoeuvre in this year’s Budget, bold policy reforms would put the country back on the path to growth and job creation.

The official opposition says South Africans will have no option but to foot the bill for bailing Eskom out of its debt crisis or to pay higher electricity tariffs because if the power utility crashes, it will take the entire economy down with it.

A rescue package for Eskom is expected to take centre-stage when Mboweni delivers his maiden Budget on Wednesday.

But the DA says Mboweni will also be judged on what plans he unveils to boost growth and create jobs.

DA MP Gwen Ngwenya said Mboweni does have room to move when it comes to policy shifts that would make life easier for consumers and businesses and help kickstart growth.

“There is much that can be done to create a much more accommodative business environment and also to improve the environment for consumers.”

The DA says cutting red-tape in the Western Cape has seen more businesses start up and create jobs and that national government should follow suit. Other proposals include ditching the Mining Charter and doing away with visa regulations for minor children.

“They are bold but also have little fiscal or financial implications, these are political decisions that need to be made and if the political will exists they can really refashion South Africa’s growth environment.”

But Ngwenya notes that this a pre-election Budget, with the temptation all too strong to woo voters with populist measures.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)