Cost of saving Eskom falls on South Africans' shoulders - DA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Cost of saving Eskom falls on South Africans' shoulders - DA

Eskom is in debt to the tune of more than R420 billion and has applied to the regulator for tariff increases totalling 56% over the next three years.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said South Africans have no choice but to pick up the tab for the cost of steering Eskom out of its financial crisis.

Eskom is in debt to the tune of more than R420 billion and has applied to the regulator for tariff increases totalling 56% over the next three years.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to unveil a rescue plan for the stricken power utility in his budget on Wednesday.

The DA’s Alf Lees said Eskom cannot be allowed to fail: “Because if Eskom fails, the economy fails. If the lights go out, the economy stops. If the economy stops, we all go down the tubes.”

There’s much speculation about the plan Mboweni is expected to announce on Wednesday on how to save the crippled state-owned entity and how much that will cost.

Lees said South Africans will have no choice but to foot the bill, even though they had no part in the theft, corruption and mismanagement that’s brought the power utility to its knees.

“A bailout of major proportions as well as tariff increases will have to be announced tomorrow.”

Lees said Eskom’s dominance over the economy cannot continue. The DA believes privatising electricity generation would increase competition and lower costs in the medium to long term.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA