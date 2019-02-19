Cosatu hands over memorandum on job losses to govt
About 1,000 people marched to Parliament ahead of Wednesday Budget speech by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
CAPE TOWN – The Congress of South African Trade Unions has handed over a memorandum to government highlighting concerns around job losses.
About 1,000 people marched to Parliament ahead of Wednesday's Budget speech by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
Other organisations that joined the march include the South African Communist Party, South African Democratic Teachers Union and the South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union.
Members affiliated to Cosatu from various industries have gathered in the CBD and marched to Parliament.
Cosatu said the message from workers is simple: "No to retrenchments and to rather protect and create jobs".
The trade union federation's Malvern De Bruyn said government needs to reflect on the devastating effect that the VAT increase has had on the poor.
He said the VAT hike needs to be reversed: “…And for government to create more jobs and to deal with corruption in this country.”
The South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union's André Kriel agrees and supports the march.
“We are concerned about our jobs and today is a very important day in particular to Eskom. If Eskom is not saved, then 140,000 workers will lose their jobs, thousands of which are in the clothing sector.”
The union is giving government 14 days to respond to the memorandum.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Semenya releases list of experts for battle with IAAF at CAS
-
Cost of saving Eskom falls on South Africans' shoulders - DA
-
Caster Semenya disappointed and frustrated with IAAF regulations - lawyers
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!
-
Oppenheimer assures Parly committee security now tighter at Fireblade terminal
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.