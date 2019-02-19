Cosatu hands over memorandum on job losses to govt

CAPE TOWN – The Congress of South African Trade Unions has handed over a memorandum to government highlighting concerns around job losses.

About 1,000 people marched to Parliament ahead of Wednesday's Budget speech by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Other organisations that joined the march include the South African Communist Party, South African Democratic Teachers Union and the South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union.

Members affiliated to Cosatu from various industries have gathered in the CBD and marched to Parliament.

Cosatu said the message from workers is simple: "No to retrenchments and to rather protect and create jobs".

The trade union federation's Malvern De Bruyn said government needs to reflect on the devastating effect that the VAT increase has had on the poor.

He said the VAT hike needs to be reversed: “…And for government to create more jobs and to deal with corruption in this country.”

The South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union's André Kriel agrees and supports the march.

“We are concerned about our jobs and today is a very important day in particular to Eskom. If Eskom is not saved, then 140,000 workers will lose their jobs, thousands of which are in the clothing sector.”

The union is giving government 14 days to respond to the memorandum.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)