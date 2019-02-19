Cosatu marches on Parliament in protest against job losses

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Cape Town’s city centre to highlight their concern over job losses.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu is leading a protest march on Parliament.

The trade union federation has rallied its members to protest against job losses ahead of Tuesday’s Budget speech.

Demonstrators are holding placards reading: "We over stretched," "No to bending over" and "restructuring leads to job losses".

Cosatu’s Malvern de Bruyn says retrenchments seen in various industries are of particular concern.

LISTEN: Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuring

He adds the federation is also opposed to an increase in VAT announced in last year’s budget speech.

"At the SABC, we’re looking at the mines. All of them are losing jobs. Why did we have the Jobs Summit in 2018 when we’re still facing job losses?"

Brenda April works in the manufacturing industry.

"Everything is going up and they don’t want to give us an increase at the end of the year!"

#COSATUWCStrike Union members affiliated to Cosatu making their way to Parliament. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/8Pe06bBGjh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2019

#COSATUWCStrike Cosatu’s Malvern de Bruyn says retrenchments seen in various industries are of particular concern. The federation will hand over a memorandum to government soon. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/ujRUPUWNy0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)