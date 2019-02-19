Cosatu marches on Parliament in protest against job losses
Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Cape Town’s city centre to highlight their concern over job losses.
CAPE TOWN - Cosatu is leading a protest march on Parliament.
The trade union federation has rallied its members to protest against job losses ahead of Tuesday’s Budget speech.
Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Cape Town’s city centre to highlight their concern over job losses.
Demonstrators are holding placards reading: "We over stretched," "No to bending over" and "restructuring leads to job losses".
Cosatu’s Malvern de Bruyn says retrenchments seen in various industries are of particular concern.
LISTEN: Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuring
He adds the federation is also opposed to an increase in VAT announced in last year’s budget speech.
"At the SABC, we’re looking at the mines. All of them are losing jobs. Why did we have the Jobs Summit in 2018 when we’re still facing job losses?"
Brenda April works in the manufacturing industry.
"Everything is going up and they don’t want to give us an increase at the end of the year!"
#COSATUWCStrike Union members affiliated to Cosatu making their way to Parliament. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/8Pe06bBGjh— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2019
#COSATUWCStrike Cosatu’s Malvern de Bruyn says retrenchments seen in various industries are of particular concern. The federation will hand over a memorandum to government soon. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/ujRUPUWNy0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
IFP: 'Mboweni must avoid using Budget speech to make ANC look good'
-
Mongolia suspends KFC outlets after hundreds show food poisoning symptoms
-
Motsepe concerned about perception of conflict of interests over govt contracts
-
SAA to be split into three - CEO
-
Outa, DA welcome liquidation of African Global Operations
-
Patrice Motsepe: 'We can't just cancel our contracts with govt'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.