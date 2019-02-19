Cornal Hendricks raring to go for Bulls on Super Rugby return

Springbok winger Cornal Hendricks will make his Super Rugby return with the Bulls against the Jaguares in Argentina this weekend after being sidelined for four years with a heart problem.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok winger Cornal Hendricks will make his Super Rugby return with the Bulls against the Jaguares in Argentina this weekend after being sidelined for four years with a heart problem.

Hendricks was a surprise acquisition by the Blue Bulls at the end of 2018, as he looks to make his come back from a heart problem picked up in 2015 that has seen him miss four years of top flight rugby. Now 30-years-old, Hendricks will add to his 27 Super Rugby caps, all for the Cheetahs when he runs out on the wing for his new franchise.

Hendricks and fellow new recruit Rosco Specman will form an exciting wing pairing as Jonny Kotze, one of the Bulls’ try scorers in the 40-3 drubbing of the Stormers in round one, is sidelined with meningitis and will be out for the next two weeks.

The rest of the side remains unchanged as the men from Pretoria look to follow in the footsteps of their Jukskei rivals, the Lions, in recording their first win in Argentina.

BULLS SQUAD

Bulls – 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Lood de Jager (c), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka.

Subs: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simpiwe Matanzima, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Eli Snyman, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Dylan Sage.