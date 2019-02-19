Contralesa requests meeting with Radebe, Eskom over energy crisis

The group says it supports President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on the unbundling of the utility but hopes it will not lead too job cuts or privatisation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has asked to be involved in talks with government about the crisis at Eskom.

Contralesa has requested a meeting with Energy Minister Jeff Radebe and Eskom management.

General secretary Zolani Mkiva says: "We don’t see electricity as a privilege. We see electricity as a human right. Therefore, you can’t speak about an instrument in electricity without involving us."

