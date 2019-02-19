'Caster Semenya is stronger than I am', says Indian sprinter Dutee Chand

Caster Semenya will be working with Chand’s legal team as she faces the IAAF on proposed regulations to limit testosterone levels for women athletes.

CAPE TOWN - Indian sprinter Dutee Chand believes Caster Semenya will be victorious in her fight for against the IAAF’s proposed regulations that would cap testosterone levels for female athletes competing in middle distance events.

In 2015, Chand was involved in a similar battle at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the IAAF and now she’s offered her support to South African two time Olympic Champion.

Chand knows all about fighting testosterone regulations imposed by the IAAF.

In fact she was successful in her fight which saw the Court of Arbitration for Sport set aside laws because they were deemed discriminatory and lacking evidence.

Now the IAAF has proposed regulations on middle distance female runners which require them to take medication to regulate their testosterone levels and this directly affects Semenya.

Speaking in India, Chand says she was young and naïve and wasn’t prepared for the case but feels Semenya’s stronger and more prepared for what lies ahead.

She adds she’s positive the IAAF ruling will change in Semenya’s favour.

Semenya will be working with Chand’s legal team, Canadians James Bunting and Carlos Sayao whose experience on the subject could prove invaluable.

A verdict will be reached by the end of March.