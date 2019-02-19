Calitzdorp school shut down by parents, SGB due to overcrowding

Excelsior Primary says it is facing major problems with over 60 pupils crammed into classes at any given time.

CAPE TOWN - No teaching or learning is taking place at a Calitzdorp primary school this week because parents and the school governing body have shut down the institution, due to overcrowding.

The school governing body's Colleen Murphy says teachers are taking strain.

“In grade five we have gone through four teachers in the past six weeks. The permanent teacher had a breakdown. The situation with the classrooms is not just something that popped up this year.”

But the Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond says the school hasn't asked whether additional teachers are available.

“All schools were given a letter on 22 January asking them to please apply for additional posts should they be required. The circuit manager noticed that the school did not submit an application for additional posts.”

