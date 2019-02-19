ANC to develop sexual harassment policy in wake of Paul Mabe matter

The party has accepted recommendations of a grievance panel which has found that there’s no evidence supporting claims that party spokesperson Pule Mabe sexually harassed his former personal assistant.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will develop a sexual harassment policy that will clarify how political principals and their subordinates must relate during work hours.

The party has accepted recommendations of a grievance panel which has found that there’s no evidence supporting claims that party spokesperson Pule Mabe sexually harassed his former personal assistant.

Mabe took special leave in 2018, after the 26-year-old woman claimed that she was assaulted on three separate occasions.

The woman also claimed that Mabe ill-treated her and slashed her salary after complaining about the alleged advances.

As part of her claims, Mabe’s accuser alleged that the ANC spokesperson visited her hotel room late at night and sat on her bed, making her feel uncomfortable.

ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete says that to avoid such incidents, the party’s sexual harassment policy will clarify the working relationship between staff members and their principals.

“The lines should be drawn properly, in terms of quality and relationships at a workplace.”

While Mabe is expected to resume his duties as spokesperson this week, the party says it is yet to decide where to place the woman who accused him of sexual harassment.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)