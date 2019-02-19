Amcu calls on Sibanye Stillwater shareholders to disinvest

The union announced on Tuesday that it will be staging a secondary strike at the mine against plans to restructure the company.

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has called on all Sibanye Stillwater shareholders to disinvest as a form of protest against the company's management.

The mining giant last week warned that almost 6,000 jobs were on the line after it recorded a R1 billion loss at its gold operations in 2018.

Amcu has accused the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) of colluding with Sibanye Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman to rob the working class of economic freedom.

It said it’s clear that the NUM has joined in eating the fruit of the labour of the black mineworkers.

Amcu said other unions like Solidarity have become an easy target for soft deals that fail to prioritise the needs of workers.

The union said its members have been threatened and intimidated and in some cases, even forced to resign by mine bosses.

Amcu has called on shareholders to join their demonstration to fight for the plight of workers.

