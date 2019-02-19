Amcu announces secondary strike at Sibanye-Stillwater

Amcu has called on all Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders to disinvest as a form of protest against the company's CEO Neal Froneman.

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has announced a secondary strike at Sibanye-Stillwater against plans to restructure the company.

The mining giant last week warned that close to 6,000 jobs are at risk.

Sibanye-Stillwater recorded a R1 billion loss at its gold operations in 2018.

Amcu has called on all Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders to disinvest as a form of protest against the company's CEO Neal Froneman.

The union has accused Froneman of using apartheid-style tactics to attack social, justice and economic emancipation.

Amcu has also lashed out at the National Union of Mineworkers, accusing it of no longer fighting for the plight of workers but rather promoting and protecting the interests of Froneman.

The union has called Amcu members and civil communities to join in the staged protests against the prospective job losses.

