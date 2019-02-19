4 critically injured in Germiston south chemical explosion

-
4 critically injured in Germiston south chemical explosionLocal
-
This is how racism is being spread across the internetWorld
-
'Tinder for cows' matches livestock in the mood for loveWorld
-
Aussie rodent becomes first 'climate change extinction'World
-
Contralesa requests meeting with Radebe, Eskom over energy crisisLocal
-
[LISTEN] Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuringBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Contralesa requests meeting with Radebe, Eskom over energy crisisLocal
-
[LISTEN] Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuringBusiness
-
Caster Semenya disappointed and frustrated with IAAF regulations - lawyersSport
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
IFP: 'Mboweni must avoid using Budget speech to make ANC look good'Politics
-
SA needs to invest, build confidence in power generation - RadebeLocal
Popular Topics
-
De Lille defamation case to follow normal proceedings, says DAPolitics
-
Outa, DA welcome liquidation of African Global OperationsPolitics
-
Supra Mahumapelo urged to respect ANC’s decision on reinstatementPolitics
-
Makhura’s Sopa speech failed to tell truth about Gauteng, say opposition partiesPolitics
-
ANC to develop sexual harassment policy in wake of Pule Mabe matterPolitics
-
Makhura: 'Those responsible for Esidimeni tragedy will be dealt with'Local
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Abolition of Angola’s anti-gay laws may pave way for regional reformOpinion
-
[OPINION] Load shedding 101 - a Zimbabwean's survival tips for SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] What mapping Kenya’s child deaths for 50 years revealedOpinion
-
[OPINION] Of spoofs, gaffes and the #MensConferenceOpinion
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at EskomOpinion
Popular Topics
-
IFP: 'Mboweni must avoid using Budget speech to make ANC look good'Politics
-
Mongolia suspends KFC outlets after hundreds show food poisoning symptomsBusiness
-
Rand weakens as Eskom crisis weighsBusiness
-
Motsepe concerned about perception of conflict of interests over govt contractsBusiness
-
Outa, DA welcome liquidation of African Global OperationsPolitics
-
Calls for Tito Mboweni to shelve sugar tax in Budget speechBusiness
Popular Topics
-
'Tinder for cows' matches livestock in the mood for loveWorld
-
New universe map unearths 300,000 more galaxiesLifestyle
-
Interval training burns off more pounds than jogging or cyclingLifestyle
-
Queen to rock Oscars with live performanceLifestyle
-
Tiny SA beach restaurant crowned best in worldLifestyle
-
Whoopi Goldberg says being black meant she wasn't a sex symbolLifestyle
-
Women in Hollywood see some gains after Oscars equality pleaLifestyle
-
Sexism still an issue, says Parton, as '9 to 5 the Musical' opensLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West wants to trademark kids' namesLifestyle
-
Cornal Hendricks raring to go for Bulls on Super Rugby returnSport
-
Global champion Caster SemenyaSport
-
Caster Semenya disappointed and frustrated with IAAF regulations - lawyersSport
-
‘It’s like a final’ - Atletico meet Juve in a clash of high stakesSport
-
Wits stay on track for league-cup doubleSport
-
Djokovic and Biles win Laureus sports people of year awardsSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] DA kicks off mobilisation week ahead of manifesto launchPolitics
-
[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explainedBusiness
-
[WATCH] Xasa: 'The IAAF is being sexist towards Caster Semenya'Sport
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
4 critically injured in Germiston south chemical explosion
Emergency services say the four men sustained extensive burn wounds in what’s understood to be an aerosol container explosion.
JOHANNESBURG - Four people have sustained critical injuries following a chemical explosion at a recycling facility in the Germiston south area.
Emergency services say the four men sustained extensive burn wounds in what’s understood to be an aerosol container explosion.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known.
Netcare911’s Shawn Herbst says: "Two other seriously injured patients were transported by a road ambulance to a hospital for further treatment. The incident was very well controlled by the in-house fire and safety crew. Circumstances leading up to the explosion will be investigated by the SA Police Service who were on the scene."
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Caster Semenya disappointed and frustrated with IAAF regulations - lawyersone hour ago
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!7 hours ago
-
IFP: 'Mboweni must avoid using Budget speech to make ANC look good'one hour ago
-
Supra Mahumapelo urged to respect ANC’s decision on reinstatement4 hours ago
-
[WATCH LIVE] Treasury's Catherine MacLeod gives evidence at Zondo Commission2 hours ago
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 20193 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.