4 critically injured in Germiston south chemical explosion

Emergency services say the four men sustained extensive burn wounds in what’s understood to be an aerosol container explosion.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have sustained critical injuries following a chemical explosion at a recycling facility in the Germiston south area.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Netcare911’s Shawn Herbst says: "Two other seriously injured patients were transported by a road ambulance to a hospital for further treatment. The incident was very well controlled by the in-house fire and safety crew. Circumstances leading up to the explosion will be investigated by the SA Police Service who were on the scene."

