2,000 unplaced learners in attendance as WC opposition debates Zille's Sopa
On Tuesday, outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille in her address highlighted several strides in education.
CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in the Western Cape said the Democratic Alliance (DA) and outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille does not have the political will to bring about change.
On Tuesday, parties debated Zille's State of the Province Address (Sopa) which was delivered last week.
The debate on Zille’s Sopa was unsurprisingly dominated by the more than 2,000 pupils who are still without a school.
This comes mere days after Zille, in her address, highlighted several strides in education.
ANC acting provincial chairperson Khaya Magaxa says learners sitting idly at home could very soon join gangs.
“If those children are not in schools, it means that they are subjected to join crime.”
The African Christian Democratic Party provincial leader Ferlon Christians says the Provincial Schools Education Amendment Bill, which allows for the sale of liquor at schools under strict conditions, needs to be scrapped.
Zille will reply on Thursday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.