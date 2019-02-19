2,000 unplaced learners in attendance as WC opposition debates Zille's Sopa

On Tuesday, outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille in her address highlighted several strides in education.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in the Western Cape said the Democratic Alliance (DA) and outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille does not have the political will to bring about change.

On Tuesday, parties debated Zille's State of the Province Address (Sopa) which was delivered last week.

The debate on Zille’s Sopa was unsurprisingly dominated by the more than 2,000 pupils who are still without a school.

This comes mere days after Zille, in her address, highlighted several strides in education.

ANC acting provincial chairperson Khaya Magaxa says learners sitting idly at home could very soon join gangs.

“If those children are not in schools, it means that they are subjected to join crime.”

The African Christian Democratic Party provincial leader Ferlon Christians says the Provincial Schools Education Amendment Bill, which allows for the sale of liquor at schools under strict conditions, needs to be scrapped.

Zille will reply on Thursday.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)