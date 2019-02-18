Wife killer Jason Rohde to learn fate as sentencing proceedings to resume

Last November, Rohde was found guilty of killing his spouse Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Estate in July 2016.

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings in the trial of convicted wife killer Jason Rohde resumes in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

In her judgment, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe ruled that Rohde had struggled with his narrative of how his wife died because it was untrue.

She convicted him of his wife’s murder and for obstructing the ends of justice having found that he staged his wife’s suicide.

Before proceedings were postponed until today, Rohde's eldest daughter, Kathryn, was meant to testify in mitigation of sentencing. But she changed her mind. The court ruled that while her testimony could be publicised, she couldn't be filmed.

His three children have appealed to the court for leniency.

