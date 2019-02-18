Whoopi Goldberg says being black meant she wasn't a sex symbol
Although the 63-year-old star is obsessed with fashion, she revealed she prefers to feel comfortable and joked she sparked a trend with her own style choices.
LONDON - Whoopi Goldberg has insisted she wasn't seen as a sex symbol early in her career because of the colour of her skin.
The Fatal Beauty actress opened up about her role in the 1987 blockbuster - in which she starred as detective Rita Rizzoli - and while she acknowledged having a "hot bod" early his her film career, she claimed other people working on the comedy thriller didn't see it because of her skin colour.
Speaking to author Ottessa Moshfegh for Garage Magazine, Whoopi said: "Thank you, I did [have a great body]. I know... Nobody who worked on that movie saw me as sexy. They didn't even think of me as a woman. Because I'm black."
She added: "You know, I love high heels, but I always wore them with socks. And fashion is finally catching up to me. When you go to the shows, now you see girls on the runway wearing socks with heels."
Goldberg's comments come after she spoke out to defend her friend Liam Neeson after he came under fire for candidly confessing to trying to provoke a fight with a black person after a female friend was raped.
She insisted he insisted racist, and while she has been around a lot of real bigots, she doesn't count the Taken star as one.
She recently said: "People walk around sometimes with rage, that's what happens. Is he a bigot? No. I've known him a pretty long time, I think I would have recognised, I've been around a lot of real bigots. I can say this man is not one. You can't be surprised that somebody whose loved one is attacked is angry and wants to go out and attack. What he did go on to say... is that he realised that it was too dark for him, he went and got himself help."
