Wenger believes Ramsey's impending exit a big loss for Arsenal

JOHANNESBURG - Former longtime Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey’s impending move from the London club to Serie A giants Juventus is a major loss for Arsenal.

Ramsey who has had very little game time under new manager Unai Emery has signed a pre-contract with the Italian champions and is set to join his new team during the European summer after nearly 10 seasons at the club. During that time, he helped the Gunners lift three FA Cup titles in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Wenger who signed Ramsey from Cardiff City in 2008 says that the 28-year-old Ramsey will be a big loss for the club.

"It is going to be an interesting move for Ramsey. His main attribute are his runs going forward on attack from deep-lying areas and you don’t find many players today who can do that," said the Frenchman speaking on the eve of the Laureus Sports Awards in Monaco.

"I think it is going to be loss for Arsenal and an interesting addition for Juventus and we can only wait and see what he will deliver in Italy, but I know having worked with him for a long time that he is a special player."

Ramsey has made 127 appearances thus far for Arsenal, finding the back of the net on 17 occasions.