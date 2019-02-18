Popular Topics
WCED shocked after 4 boys allegedly sexually assaulted at Winelands school

It's alleged the four boys were sexually assaulted by two other pupils in the school's library last November.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it's appalled by an alleged sexual assault reported at a Cape Winelands primary school.

It's alleged that four boys were sexually assaulted by two other pupils in the school's library last November.
Another two youths allegedly observed the attack.

Western Cape Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says three of the victims have been moved to a different school, while the fourth still attends the school where the alleged crime took place.

“The learners were reportedly packing furniture away that was used at a school function on a Friday evening. The victims have reported that the learner locked the door and reputedly instructed two other learners to sodomise the boys. Of the four victims, two were in grade 4 and one was in grade 5.”

Shelver says the matter has been reported to police and the department has been informed that a criminal investigation is underway.

“They were immediately suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing. The disciplinary committee recommended expulsion in these cases.”

All four of the victims are receiving counselling.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

