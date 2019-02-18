WCED shocked after 4 boys allegedly sexually assaulted at Winelands school

It's alleged the four boys were sexually assaulted by two other pupils in the school's library last November.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it's appalled by an alleged sexual assault reported at a Cape Winelands primary school.

Another two youths allegedly observed the attack.

Western Cape Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says three of the victims have been moved to a different school, while the fourth still attends the school where the alleged crime took place.

“The learners were reportedly packing furniture away that was used at a school function on a Friday evening. The victims have reported that the learner locked the door and reputedly instructed two other learners to sodomise the boys. Of the four victims, two were in grade 4 and one was in grade 5.”

Shelver says the matter has been reported to police and the department has been informed that a criminal investigation is underway.

“They were immediately suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing. The disciplinary committee recommended expulsion in these cases.”

All four of the victims are receiving counselling.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)