WC Transport MEC wants technology, rapid response to deal with N2 attacks
The team includes metro police, provincial traffic officers, the SAPS and officials from the Airports Company South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - Transport MEC Donald Grant says there is an existing task team that has been deployed to protect motorists on the N2 Highway and R300.
Despite this, attacks on motorists continue unabated. Two metro police officers and a motorist were shot and wounded on the N2 near the Borcherd’s Quarry turn-off earlier this month.
Grant explains: “Those incidents come out of the area near Borcherd’s Quarry. You need to protect the roadway. We’ve repaired fences a number of times, but we can’t keep on replacing them. We need to use technology and rapid response.”
The officers were called out to assist a motorist whose car had a flat tyre caused by rocks placed on the roadway.
According to the Metro Police Department, over the past three months officers have assisted more than 300 motorists whose cars have broken down along the N2 and R300.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
