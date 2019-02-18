WC ANC ready to hit university campuses to sign up first time voters

The ANC's Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool says the party is confident about the upcoming elections because they've been met with a lot of enthusiasm from South Africans.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the province says that it plans to embark on what it calls "Operation mop-up" in the coming weeks to sign up first-time voters at university campuses.

The party's Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool briefed the media in Cape Town on Sunday. The briefing comes after the party protested outside the provincial legislature last week while Premier Helen Zille delivered her final State of the Province Address.

Scores of people gathered under the banner "Occupy Wale Street" to deliver what the ANC dubbed "the real Sopa".

"We are confident that we are going to get our fair share of this that are undecided at this moment, that we have a president that is seen to be cleaning up even white people are saying 'should we not give Ramaphosa a strong mandate?' I think that that is the ANC's biggest weapon."

Rasool says that members are prepared to go out to universities to sign up new members for as long as needed.

"That is to go out onto the campuses and to go back to the low registration areas like Khayelitsha, Nyanga, the Gugulethu and sign up."

He says that of all the new registrations this year, he has no doubt that at least 60% belongs to the ANC.