WC ANC ready to hit university campuses to sign up first time voters
The ANC's Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool says the party is confident about the upcoming elections because they've been met with a lot of enthusiasm from South Africans.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the province says that it plans to embark on what it calls "Operation mop-up" in the coming weeks to sign up first-time voters at university campuses.
The party's Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool briefed the media in Cape Town on Sunday. The briefing comes after the party protested outside the provincial legislature last week while Premier Helen Zille delivered her final State of the Province Address.
Scores of people gathered under the banner "Occupy Wale Street" to deliver what the ANC dubbed "the real Sopa".
The ANC's Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool says the party is confident about the upcoming elections because they've been met with a lot of enthusiasm from South Africans.
"We are confident that we are going to get our fair share of this that are undecided at this moment, that we have a president that is seen to be cleaning up even white people are saying 'should we not give Ramaphosa a strong mandate?' I think that that is the ANC's biggest weapon."
Rasool says that members are prepared to go out to universities to sign up new members for as long as needed.
"That is to go out onto the campuses and to go back to the low registration areas like Khayelitsha, Nyanga, the Gugulethu and sign up."
He says that of all the new registrations this year, he has no doubt that at least 60% belongs to the ANC.
Popular in Politics
-
DA's 'ANC has killed the lights' billboard vandalised
-
‘I'll deal with them’: De Lille to serve summons on DA members over fake report
-
Gauteng ANC to continue talks with govt to scrap e-tolls
-
ANC NEC set to decide on reinstating Mahumapelo as NW ANC chair
-
ANC: Members implicated in state capture must be dealt with swiftly
-
DA the only alternative for SA voters, says Steenhuisen
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.