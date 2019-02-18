UK plans to make plastic packaging producers pay for waste disposal
The plans, which also aim to make household rubbish collections more consistent around the country, will be introduced by Environment Secretary Michael Gove and go out for consultation for three months.
LONDON - Britain is to set out plans to overhaul its recycling system on Monday, including making plastic packaging producers pay the full cost of dealing with their waste and introducing a deposit return scheme for cans and bottles.
The plans, which also aim to make household rubbish collections more consistent around the country, will be introduced by Environment Secretary Michael Gove and go out for consultation for three months.
“We will introduce a world-leading tax to boost recycled content in plastic packaging, make producers foot the bill for handling their packaging waste, and end the confusion over household recycling,” Gove said in a statement.
The tax will be payable by producers who fail to use enough recycled material.
At present, producers pay only around 10% of the cost of dealing with plastic packaging waste, the environment ministry said.
Under an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) system, the industry will pay higher fees if its packaging is harder to reuse or recycle.
EPR for packaging will raise between $1 billion-1.3 billion a year for recycling and disposal, the ministry said.
Government will seek views on two options for how a deposit return scheme might work for cans and glass or plastic bottles, it added.
The first would target a large amount of drinks on the market, irrespective of container size. The second, known as the “on-the-go” model, would concern smaller container sizes - those most often sold for consumption outside the home.
“This could drive up the recycling of an estimated three billion plastic bottles which are currently incinerated, sent to landfill or left to pollute streets, countryside and the marine environment,” the ministry said.
Household waste recycling rates in England have risen from around 11% in 2000/1 to about 45%, but since 2013 rates have plateaued, according to ministry figures.
Popular in World
-
Semenya takes gender rule challenge to sports court
-
Critics urge Presidents Day protests against Trump's emergency declaration
-
Another South African detained in China on visa related charges
-
Japan PM nominated Trump for Nobel after US request - report
-
Porsche warns of Brexit price hike on UK cars
-
France snubs Trump's appeal to repatriate Isis fighters en masse, for now
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.