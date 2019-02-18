Toxic gas hampers rescue operations at Gloria coal mine again

Late on Sunday night, the rescue teams had to be removed from the mine and extra fans brought in for better ventilation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gloria coal mine in Mpumalanga says that rescue operations have been hampered again by more toxic gas.

Thirteen people died in a gas explosion at the mine earlier this month.

Seven bodies discovered underground last week have still not been brought to the surface.

The mine's Mike Elliot says about 15 miners are still unaccounted for.

"Last night at about 11pm, we came near to that position again, with a bigger fan working but the methane gas levels were at just over 3% and it is too dangerous for us to continue. We'll be walking into an explosive gas range in this areas and we're not going to do that and we're putting in extra ventilation facilities."