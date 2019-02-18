Stormers' Fleck says defeat to Bulls just an 'off-day'

The Stormers had no answer to the Bulls' four tries.

CAPE TOWN - Stormer coach Robbie Fleck says their jarring 40-3 loss to the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld was an "off-day" from his troops.

Filled with optimism ahead of the North/South derby after a pleasing off-season despite much-publicised boardroom politics, the Stormers day never got out of first gear, much like their bus on the highway, which got stuck in traffic and caused the match to be delayed.

Fleck explained that the defeat was just a bad day at the office and gave the Bulls credit on an excellent outing.

“It was a clinical performance from them and not so much for us. We made too many mistakes, so it certainly was an off day. It's not going to keep us down, we had an excellent preseason. So, we certainly came to this game with a lot of confidence regardless of who was selected for this game. You know, we certainly came up here with the intention to win and we felt that we could so it's (the loss) a setback and we're going to have to pick ourselves up.”

The Stormers coach was asked if he will read out the riot act to his players after their underwhelming display.

“It's way too early for that to be honest, it's the first game. We didn't expect this to happen, but we got some guys coming back next week which is positive but it’s certainly too early for that. For us, it's about damage control now and getting the guys keen for next week.

“There's some work to be done but it certainly is an off day. Lots of teams have lost the first round and gathered the pieces and a performed well and we've got to take heart in that.”

Fleck refused to blame the much publicised off-field drama for his side’s performance.

“We are a tight group and we're not going to worry about what's happening off the field. We can have a built-in excuse system for anything that's going on and we certainly are not going to do that. So, it's an off day and we will gather the pieces and get up again on Monday.”

It won’t get any easier for the Stormers, they have another derby to look forward to, this time against South Africa’s strongest franchise the Lions.