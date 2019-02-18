Sri Lanka's Dananjaya has illegal action ban lifted by ICC
Akila Dananjaya was reported for a suspect bowling action following Sri Lanka’s first test against England in Galle in November
BENGALURU - Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been allowed to resume bowling in international cricket after remedial work and a reassessment of his action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.
Dananjaya was reported for a suspect bowling action following Sri Lanka’s first test against England in Galle in November and suspended the following month after an independent committee found it to be illegal.
“Following remedial work and reassessment, the bowling action of Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been found to be legal and he can resume bowling in international cricket,” the ICC said in a statement on its website.
The 25-year-old’s remodelled action was assessed in the Indian city of Chennai on 2 February and the amount of elbow extension for his deliveries was found to be within the ICC’s permitted 15 degree level of tolerance.
“Match officials are still at liberty to report Dananjaya if they believe he is displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal action from the assessment,” the ICC added.
Dananjaya has taken 27 wickets in five tests for Sri Lanka since making his debut against Bangladesh in February, as well as 46 wickets in 30 one-day internationals and 14 wickets in 16 Twenty20 Internationals.
