Sexism still an issue, says Parton, as '9 to 5 the Musical' opens
The country superstar joined the cast of '9 to 5 The Musical' for the curtain call at the end of Sunday’s official opening performance in London.
LONDON - Nearly 40 years after playing a secretary who takes revenge on her sexist boss in 9 to 5, Dolly Parton again beat the drum for gender equality at the West End premiere of a musical version of her hit 1980 movie.
The country superstar joined the cast of 9 to 5 The Musical for the curtain call at the end of Sunday’s official opening performance in London.
She hoped the show would help shine a light on sexual misconduct and gender inequality which, as the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have shown, remain issues of concern in entertainment and other industries.
“It (the film) really paved the way and things did change but there’s still a lot more to be done,” she told Reuters on the red carpet ahead of the show. “With ... people drawing attention again to equal pay, equal work, harassment in the workplace, this is just another good way for us to shine a light on some things that need to be lit up a little.”
The multiple Grammy winner also confirmed there will be a 9 to 5 movie sequel, starring the original cast - herself, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin - alongside some "new young girls".
Bookings for the musical at London’s Savoy Theatre are being taken through to August.
More in Lifestyle
-
Whoopi Goldberg says being black meant she wasn't a sex symbol
-
Women in Hollywood see some gains after Oscars equality plea
-
Kim Kardashian West wants to trademark kids' names
-
21 Savage ready to fight deportation
-
Fiascos and fumbles - Oscar organisers stumble to restore glory
-
Harry, Meghan 'are thinking of sending their child to an American school'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.