Schafër: 'WCED needs more money to deal with overcrowding'

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafër says that her department needs more money to deal with overcrowding in schools.

More than 2,000 learners still haven't seen the inside of a classroom weeks after the new academic year started.

Schafër says that over the past two years nearly an extra 50,000 learners have moved to the province.

"If we don't change the policies that are stifling the economy and get rid of the corruption that is wasting hundreds of billions of rand, we're not going to change it because unfortunately, if we don't get the money, we can't employ teachers we also need to ensure that people register earlier."