SAA to be split into three - CEO

Politics
SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana said the firm will be split into domestic, regional and international business units, each with their own management.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s struggling state-owned airline (SAA) is to break into three business units as part of a restructuring plan, its chief executive Vuyani Jarana said on Monday.
Jarana said the firm - which has not made a profit since 2011 and was given a R5 billion bailout last year to shore up its balance sheet - will be split into domestic, regional and international business units, each with their own management.
