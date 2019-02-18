SAA to be split into three - CEO

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana said the firm will be split into domestic, regional and international business units, each with their own management.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s struggling state-owned airline (SAA) is to break into three business units as part of a restructuring plan, its chief executive Vuyani Jarana said on Monday.

Jarana said the firm - which has not made a profit since 2011 and was given a R5 billion bailout last year to shore up its balance sheet - will be split into domestic, regional and international business units, each with their own management.