SAA secures R3.5bn to keep it afloat until June, still needs more
In order to implement its three-year turnaround plan, SAA says it needs a total bailout of R21.7 billion from government.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) says it has managed to secure R3.5 billion to keep it afloat until June.
The state-owned entity says negotiations are also underway with banks to rollover debt of R9.2 billion to the end of next month.
The cash strapped airline is currently exploring turnaround strategies to address its debt crisis including the possible unbundling of the airline.
In order to implement its three-year turnaround plan, SAA says it needs a total bailout of R21.7 billion from government. The airline already received R5 billion of that sum last year.
LISTEN: SAA wants to reclaim Africa’s No. 1 airliner spot
SAA’s debt currently stands at R12.7 billion which is guaranteed by government.
The airline also needs a further R4 billion cash injection in order keep operations going until June.
SAA says its aiming to break even by 2021 with changes afoot to help cut costs and stay afloat. These include breaking up SAA into three parts, each with its own management, but no decision has been taken yet.
SAA spokesperson Tladi Tladi says they’re waiting on an announcement from Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as to when they will receive the rest of the money.
“There is no decision to break the airline into three separate entities. It’s about the internal reconfiguration of resources to bring more accountability and more efficiency in terms of our operations.”
Popular in Business
-
SAA to be split into three - CEO
-
Motsepe says unbundling of Eskom will not benefit his firm
-
Correctional Services sets up 'war room' following Bosasa liquidation
-
African Global announces voluntary liquidation after bank closes account
-
No immediate threat of load shedding, says Eskom
-
Bosasa warns of potential job losses following voluntary liquidation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.