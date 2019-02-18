Pule Mabe to return to work after ANC clears him of sexual assault

The ANC has confirmed that Pule Mabe has been cleared of sexual assault allegations lodged by his personal assistant.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe will be back at work this week.

The ANC has confirmed that Mabe has been cleared of sexual assault allegations lodged by his personal assistant.

Last year, Mabe took special leave after the employee claimed he assaulted her on three different occasions and cut her salary when she spoke out.

The ANC now says its grievance panel found there was no evidence supporting her claims.