Phehlukwayo and Frylinck star in Dolphins win

In a match loaded with internationals, the Dolphins set the hosts a target of 309 to win the clash and then closed out the match by restricting the Titans to 296 for eight wickets in their 50 overs.

CAPE TOWN - The Dolphins won a thrilling and high-scoring Momentum One-Day Cup clash against the Titans at SuperSport Park on Sunday by twelve runs to move to the top of the log.

In a match loaded with internationals, as both sides were able to call on their Protea players, the Dolphins set the hosts a target of 309 to win the clash and then closed out the match by restricting the Titans to 296 for eight wickets in their 50 overs.

The home side looked well poised for the final run-chase going into the last five overs but the Dolphins took three wickets for four runs in three overs to totally alter the complexion of the match.

Prenelan Subrayen accounted for the Titans skipper Heinrich Claasen in the 46th over, and then a Khaya Zondo run-out sent Heino Kuhn back the shed for 47. Three runs later Frylinck got the key wicket of Chris Morris who was caught by Senuren Muthusamy.

The Titans went into the last over needing 18 runs for victory, but Frylinck got Junior Dala out with the first ball of that over, caught by David Miller, and the Titans tail-enders were only able to scramble singles, as the Dolphins wrapped up the victory by twelve runs.

Earlier, Titans skipper Klaasen won the toss and put the Dolphins into bat. Openers Vaughn Van Jaarsveld and Morne van Wyk put together 37 before Van Jaarsveld fell to Lungi Ngidi in the seventh over.

Dane Vilas and Van Wyk added 51 for the second wicket with Vilas going on to score a run-a-ball half-century.

A bold half-century from Dave Miller helped keep the momentum going once Van Wyk had departed, but it was a sparkling century stand between Senuren Muthusamy and Andile Phehlukwayo that laid the foundation for the Durbanite’s big total.

Muthusamy contributed a quickfire 43 off 28 balls while Phehlukwayo and Robbie Frylinck then took the Hollywoodbets Dolphins past the 300 run mark until Phehlukwayo fell for 69 off 61 balls in the final over.

In their reply, Robbie Frylinck accounted for the dangerous Henry Davids with the Titans on 61, before a century stand between Tony de Zorzi and Theunis de Bruyn left the Titans in a commanding position.

The victory moves the Dolphins to the top of the Momentum One-Day Cup log.