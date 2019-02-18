Patricia de Lille out to teach the DA a lesson
Patricia De Lille is suing four senior DA members for defamation after they shared a fake Auditor-General report which implicated her in a MyCiti bus tender.
CAPE TOWN - GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille has spent close to a million rand in legal fees to restore her reputation following a messy divorce from the Democratic Alliance (DA).
De Lille is also suing four senior DA members for defamation after they shared a fake Auditor-General report which implicated her in a MyCiTi bus tender while she was mayor of Cape Town.
De Lille's tenure as the city's mayor came to an end last year after consecutive legal battles with the DA.
Her vicious fightback against the DA is far from over as the former mayor says she is prepared to spend more money and time on legal action against those who claimed she was corrupt.
She has vowed to teach the DA a lesson and vindicate herself from the corruption claims the party made against her.
Over the past few months, De Lille has spent close to a million rand on lawyers and she says it was all worth it given that she won most of her cases with cost orders.
“I knew right from the beginning these cases will not stand up in a court of law.”
De Lille says more is to come.
“If anybody ever called me corrupt, first of all, they must come with the evidence, but I will sue anybody who says I have been involved in any corruption.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
