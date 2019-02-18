[OPINION] Load shedding 101 - a Zimbabwean's survival tips for SA

-
France snubs Trump's appeal to repatriate Isis fighters en masse, for nowWorld
-
UK plans to make plastic packaging producers pay for waste disposalWorld
-
Schafër: 'WCED needs more money to deal with overcrowding'Local
-
IS defends final pocket of dying 'caliphate' in SyriaWorld
-
Court hears long prison term will be harmful to Jason Rohde’s childrenLocal
-
WC ANC ready to hit university campuses to sign up first time votersPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Schafër: 'WCED needs more money to deal with overcrowding'Local
-
Court hears long prison term will be harmful to Jason Rohde’s childrenLocal
-
WC ANC ready to hit university campuses to sign up first time votersPolitics
-
DA's 'ANC has killed the lights' billboard vandalisedPolitics
-
SAA to be split into three - CEOBusiness
-
[WATCH LIVE] Lungisa Fuzile back in Zondo Commission hotseatLocal
Popular Topics
-
DA's 'ANC has killed the lights' billboard vandalisedPolitics
-
‘I'll deal with them’: De Lille to serve summons on DA members over fake reportPolitics
-
Cosatu hopes Ramaphosa enlightens them on Eskom unbundling planPolitics
-
ANC NEC set to decide on reinstating Mahumapelo as NW ANC chairPolitics
-
Gauteng ANC to continue talks with govt to scrap e-tollsPolitics
-
DA the only alternative for SA voters, says SteenhuisenPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Load shedding 101 - a Zimbabwean's survival tips for SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] What mapping Kenya’s child deaths for 50 years revealedOpinion
-
[OPINION] Of spoofs, gaffes and the #MensConferenceOpinion
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at EskomOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s plans aren’t enough to adequately tackle violent crimeOpinion
Popular Topics
-
SAA to be split into three - CEOBusiness
-
African Global announces voluntary liquidation after bank closes accountBusiness
-
Rand steady as Eskom-linked rout pausesBusiness
-
No immediate threat of load shedding, says EskomBusiness
-
Concerns around rating agency reactions to Mboweni's Eskom plan in budget speechBusiness
-
SA govt seeks to reopen costly renewables deals to help EskomLocal
Popular Topics
-
Kenny G: Kim Kardashian West was shockedLifestyle
-
Numbers matter: Study links push-up capacity & men's heart disease riskLifestyle
-
Board advises parents to monitor language over concerns with 'Peppa Pig' accentLifestyle
-
'The race is not over': Twitter divided over DJ Cleo, Brickz reunionLifestyle
-
Winnie Harlow hopes to inspire would-be modelsLifestyle
-
Travis Scott inspires Houston mayor to build theme parkLifestyle
-
Germany claims the crown for record gathering of smurfsLifestyle
-
Victoria Beckham goes 'retro' at London Fashion Week showLifestyle
-
Gauteng artist bags top prize at CT art fairLifestyle
-
Edwin Moses: 'Two years for Wayde van Niekerk to return to his best'Sport
-
Stormers' Fleck says defeat to Bulls just an 'off-day'Sport
-
Wenger believes Ramsey's impending exit a big loss for ArsenalSport
-
Phehlukwayo and Frylinck star in Dolphins winSport
-
Du Preez, Luus hand Proteas Women 3-0 series sweep over Sri LankaSport
-
SA rallies behind Caster Semenya ahead of CAS hearingSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Xasa: 'The IAAF is being sexist towards Caster Semenya'Sport
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'Business
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SALifestyle
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackoutsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE policy produced the Guptas'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
[OPINION] Load shedding 101 - a Zimbabwean's survival tips for SA
Has stage four load-shedding got you grimacing? Can you see nothing but a long string of unromantic candle-lit suppers stretching out in front of you for evermore?
Fear not. Zimbabweans have done the load-shedding thing for YEARS now. Here – in our columnist’s words – is How You Do It. Grit your teeth and read.
GET OFF THE GRID
This is a no-brainer. If you haven’t already done so, get an inverter. My first inverter was a gift from a safari guide friend. He first used that inverter on the car battery so his wife could blow dry her hair while out in the bush. But when load-shedding kicked in for good, he saw a wider use.
That inverter served me well during the worst of Zimbabwe’s load-shedding nightmare from 2007-2008 and beyond. It’s still going.
Admittedly, we have never used it to power the freezer (see below) or the TV. We’ve decided we can function on the barest essentials: enough juice for the laptop, the Wi-Fi router and a desk lamp. Investing in alternative power supplies doesn’t have to be hugely expensive. Decide what your priorities are.
DON’T KEEP YOUR FREEZER FULLY STOCKED (BUT DO STOCKPILE OLD NEWSPAPERS)
You may have to change your shopping habits. Learn to keep your perishable purchases to a minimum. If you’re a big meat fan, shop the student way: buy what you need for a day or two, instead of doing huge weekly shopping trips.
You’ll need those stockpiled newspapers to mop up the puddle of water that pools below the fridge as the ice inside it thaws. A huge consolation is knowing that your fridge isn’t stocked with expensive frozen food that’s likely to go off.
MAINTAIN A SENSE OF HUMOUR
Q: “What does a Zimbabwean man need to do to really annoy his wife?”
A: “Take her out for a candlelit dinner.”
That was one of the jokes doing the rounds during Zimbabwe’s dark days. Jokes like it kept a smile on Zimbabweans’ faces even amid the gruelling regularity of eight or 12-hour long power outages.
Maintaining a grim sense of humour is what helped Zimbabweans in the dark Robert Mugabe years.
COUNT YOURSELF LUCKY
On social media, Zimbabweans have been bemused by the graded power cuts announced by Eskom (as in: “Eskom actually TELLS you when the power’s going to go off?”).
In Zimbabwe, load-shedding timetables were always more aspirational than practical. Power outages would frequently continue long beyond the stated times published in the paper, or they’d happen on days your suburb was supposed to have power.
As one Zimbabwean said on social media last week, Zimbabwe’s stages of load shedding would be one of two: eight hours or several days. And because Zimbabwe’s worst power cuts coincided with a fuel crisis, thieves would regularly break into substations and drain oil from electricity transformers. So, when the power came back on: Boom! The transformer blew. That way the power might stay off for days, or even weeks.
You have, dear South African neighbours, been warned.
Oliver Matthews is a freelance reporter based in Zimbabwe.
Popular in Opinion
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fear3 days ago
-
[OPINION] Why Ramaphosa can’t stop ANC’s decline, even with a win at the polls26 days ago
-
[OPINION] Abolition of Angola’s anti-gay laws may pave way for regional reformone hour ago
-
[OPINION] What mapping Kenya’s child deaths for 50 years revealed17 hours ago
-
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at Eskom4 days ago
-
[OPINION] Of spoofs, gaffes and the #MensConference3 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.