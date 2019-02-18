Motsepe says unbundling of Eskom will not benefit his firm

There have been claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on the utility would benefit Patrice Motsepe through the Energy Department.

SANDTON - Chairperson and founder of African Rainbow Energy and Power Patrice Motsepe has denied allegations that the unbundling of Eskom will benefit his firm.

Both the Energy Minister Jeff Radebe and Ramphosa are Motsepe’s in-laws.

African Rainbow Energy and Power says while it does have a stake in the equity of the Energy Department’s renewable energy independent power producer program, its share is less than 10%.

#PatriceMotsepe: I have reiterated my support for the development role Eskom has to play and to provide affordable electricity to all South Africans. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 18, 2019

#PatriceMotsepe: African Rainbow Energy and Power or any company that I am associated with, will therefore not participate or be part of any sale or disposal of any entities or assets of Eskom. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 18, 2019

CEO Brian Dames said: “The total BEE equity value for all projects under the Department of Energies is R8.6 billion and the reps share is R800 million which is less than 10%.”

He says all the renewable energy independent power producer programs projects the firm is participating in were acquired from privately owned companies.

Motsepe says the company or any other organisation he is associated with will not participate in the sale or disposal of any entities or assets of Eskom.

LISTEN: Motsepe responds to Eskom allegations

