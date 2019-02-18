Man arrested for raping woman (99) in EC

It's understood the woman was alone at home when the incident took place.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for the rape of a 99-year-old woman in the Eastern Cape.

It's understood the accused entered her home, while she was alone, and asked why she had spoken about him in the village. He then allegedly strangled and raped her.

The 99-year-old has been discharged from hospital.

The police's Mali Govender says: “Eastern Cape police provincial commissioner lieutenant-general Liziwe Ntshinga issued a stern message that priority must be given to investigations where the victims are women, children and elderly. The investigating officer must ensure that every endeavour is made to oppose the bail of the suspect as he will intimidate witnesses.”

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man has been arrested for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Butterworth.